Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BMBL. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a positive rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a positive rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bumble presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.30.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $62.91 on Monday. Bumble has a 1-year low of $57.53 and a 1-year high of $84.80.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham purchased 6,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

