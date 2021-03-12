Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Susquehanna

Stock analysts at Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.13. 43,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,154,353. Bumble has a one year low of $57.53 and a one year high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.31 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd purchased 488,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $20,999,953.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham purchased 6,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bumble

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

