Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BMBL. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a positive rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.30.

Shares of BMBL opened at $62.91 on Monday. Bumble has a 12-month low of $57.53 and a 12-month high of $84.80.

In other news, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd acquired 488,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

