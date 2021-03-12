Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 681.40 ($8.90).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Burford Capital from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 637 ($8.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of BUR traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 615 ($8.04). The stock had a trading volume of 167,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,635. Burford Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 250.43 ($3.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 800.79 ($10.46). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 629.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 666.65. The company has a current ratio of 20.97, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance, equity, and advisory services.

