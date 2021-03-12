Burney Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned about 0.13% of Southwest Gas worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,066,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,280,000 after acquiring an additional 221,787 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 1,012.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 123,893 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 27.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,619,000 after acquiring an additional 101,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Southwest Gas by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,984,000 after acquiring an additional 64,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,863,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $68.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $81.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.80.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.