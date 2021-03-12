Burney Co. Sells 23,844 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,844 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Discovery by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Discovery by 71.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average of $30.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DISCA. Moffett Nathanson raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Discovery in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Discovery from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

In other news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 93,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $5,511,845.10. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,399,040.00. Insiders have sold 1,151,281 shares of company stock valued at $57,472,730 in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

