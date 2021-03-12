Burney Co. Sells 5,073 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in U.S. Concrete were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USCR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 304.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

USCR opened at $65.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.34. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.81.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Concrete Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.