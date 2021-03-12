BWS Financial Boosts Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Price Target to $1,700.00

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) had its price objective lifted by BWS Financial from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPL traded up $60.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,474.99. The company had a trading volume of 838 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,681. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,033.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $694.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land has a fifty-two week low of $295.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,433.87.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 253 shares of company stock valued at $208,578. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

