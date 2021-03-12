C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) VP Brady Mickelsen Sells 10,000 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) VP Brady Mickelsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $885,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 229,244 shares in the company, valued at $20,290,386.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brady Mickelsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Brady Mickelsen sold 20,000 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,754,000.00.

NYSE AI opened at $86.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.59. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,500,317,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,550,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,499,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

