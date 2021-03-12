C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an underweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an underweight rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Shares of AI traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.41. 48,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945,639. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.21 and its 200 day moving average is $62.59.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 341,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $28,838,085.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,175,666 shares in the company, valued at $183,909,046.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 670,118 shares in the company, valued at $60,927,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,270,677 shares of company stock valued at $193,962,227 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $9,713,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $4,163,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,000.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

