Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Get Cable One alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,973.50.

Cable One stock opened at $1,816.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Cable One has a 1 year low of $1,031.39 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,987.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,957.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Cable One by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,674,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $111,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.