CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Price Target Cut to C$44.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.38.

TSE:CAE traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,535. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 904.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.25. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of C$14.26 and a 1 year high of C$39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$840.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

