Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Shares Bought by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 153,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,895 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 376.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Caesarstone in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Caesarstone in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caesarstone in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caesarstone in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. 46.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Caesarstone in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CSTE stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 13,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,212. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $450.23 million, a P/E ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). Caesarstone had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 1.94%.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

