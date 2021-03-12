Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) had its price target lifted by Lake Street Capital from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.25.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.31. 3,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,285. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.10 and a beta of 0.85. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.