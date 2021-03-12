Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,270.25

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,270.25 ($16.60) and traded as low as GBX 1,060 ($13.85). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 1,100 ($14.37), with a volume of 7,270 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,120.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,268.05. The stock has a market cap of £141.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

About Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

