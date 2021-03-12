Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) VP Sells $914,000.00 in Stock

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $914,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,493.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CMBM traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $49.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,463. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $82.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.11 million. Equities analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 86,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 106,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

