Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 207.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

CATC stock opened at $85.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $86.19.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.31 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.