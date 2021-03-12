Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will report $263.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $265.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $262.20 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $265.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $887.16 million to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

Shares of CPT traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,696. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,250,000 after purchasing an additional 90,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,717,000 after acquiring an additional 118,560 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,423,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after acquiring an additional 73,172 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,811,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,160,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,933,000 after acquiring an additional 276,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

