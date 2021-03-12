Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $108.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.27.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.46. 7,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,696. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,124,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.