Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) to Issue None Dividend of $0.23 on March 29th

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) declared a None dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Camping World has decreased its dividend payment by 24.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Camping World has a payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Camping World to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

NYSE CWH traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 29,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. Camping World has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $42.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.25.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camping World will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CWH shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $131,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,189.08. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,472,422 shares of company stock worth $56,467,503. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

