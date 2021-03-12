Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives $38.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE CWH traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $37.95. 1,393,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,984. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.25. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.38%.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $131,584.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 107,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $4,267,381.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,472,422 shares of company stock worth $56,467,503 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 746.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 25.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth $4,879,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth $320,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

