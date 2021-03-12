Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.92

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.92 and last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 37697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

CAMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Camtek from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

