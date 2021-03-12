Camtek Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 2,869 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,053% compared to the typical volume of 91 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.02. 51,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,224. Camtek has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Analysts forecast that Camtek will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 187.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter worth $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 6.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at $1,186,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CAMT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

