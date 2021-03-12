Canaccord Genuity Boosts SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Price Target to $25.00

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

SPNE has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SeaSpine presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.88.

NASDAQ SPNE opened at $19.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.24. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $53,377.60. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

