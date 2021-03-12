Canaccord Genuity Increases Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Price Target to $1.50

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $1.30 to $1.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 75.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS:TWMIF traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $0.85. 1,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,906. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.85.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil midstream infrastructure, and light oil refining within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, including the Montney, Edmonton, and Deep Basin core areas, as well as Prince George, British Columbia in Canada.

