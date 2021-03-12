Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VRNOF stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. Verano has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Verano Company Profile

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano, Avexia, Encore, and MÃV. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

