Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,148 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CM. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 33,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 875,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,394,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 241,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $98.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $99.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $1.1669 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.41.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

