CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 810.5% from the February 11th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CannaGrow stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 84,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,140. CannaGrow has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

