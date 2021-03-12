CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Short Interest Down 96.5% in February

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the February 11th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CannaPharmaRX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,580. CannaPharmaRX has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.

About CannaPharmaRX

CannaPharmaRX, Inc acquires and develops various cannabis cultivation projects in Canada. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

