Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,225 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Matador Resources by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.32.

Shares of MTDR opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The firm had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.