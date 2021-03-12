Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 844.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REYN opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REYN. Citigroup decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

