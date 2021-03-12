Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE:CAJ traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $21.66. 1,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,301. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Canon has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $24.22. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Canon will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Canon by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Canon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Canon by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Canon by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 17,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

