Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) Posts Earnings Results

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:CMD traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,873. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.98 and a 200-day moving average of $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.13. Cantel Medical has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $89.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

CMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti cut Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantel Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

