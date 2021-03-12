Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.13) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AKBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.22.

Shares of AKBA opened at $3.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $571.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 35.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 221,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 57,572 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 93,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 59,611 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 22,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

