Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Lumos Pharma, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lumos Pharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will earn ($4.05) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.03). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

LUMO opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.55. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 2,053.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 6.7% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 29,039 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $652,796.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 106,512 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $2,376,282.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

