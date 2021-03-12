CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Given a C$10.50 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) received a C$10.50 target price from stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.24% from the stock’s previous close.

CWX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

CanWel Building Materials Group stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.59. 310,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,518. CanWel Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.10. The stock has a market cap of C$669.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.10, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.