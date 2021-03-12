Capital One Financial Corp Cuts Position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Capital One Financial Corp decreased its position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.80.

