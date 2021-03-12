Capital One Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital One Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $254.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.96. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $257.71.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

