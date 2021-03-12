Capital One Financial Corp Sells 2,300 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Capital One Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.49 per share, with a total value of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,381,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,860 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $151.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The company has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.79.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.78.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.