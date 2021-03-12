Capital One Financial Corp Sells 272 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital One Financial Corp lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,040.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,003.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1,740.67. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.