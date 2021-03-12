Capital One Financial Corp Sells 320 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Capital One Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in ServiceNow by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,522 shares of company stock worth $27,129,690. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW stock opened at $488.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $551.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.65. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $95.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. KeyCorp began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.69.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

