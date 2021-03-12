Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,304.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%.

NASDAQ CAPR traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,820. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $101.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 6.55.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.