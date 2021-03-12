Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Capstead Mortgage comprises 1.7% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned 0.63% of Capstead Mortgage worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,682 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 331,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 36,577 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 65,098 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 84,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.31. 75,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a current ratio of 22.97 and a quick ratio of 22.97. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $6.47.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Capstead Mortgage had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

