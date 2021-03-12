Carl Walkey Sells 1,800 Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $21,546.00.

Carl Walkey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $21,366.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $21,852.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $31,752.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,423. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLTX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 328.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NLTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

