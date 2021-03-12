Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $973.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will report sales of $973.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $975.70 million and the lowest is $971.00 million. Carlisle Companies posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $4.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

CSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $160.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.10 and a 200 day moving average of $141.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

