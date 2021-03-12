Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.81

Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.81 and last traded at $45.52, with a volume of 828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $348.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 36.20%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 20.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

