Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Carpenter Technology expects to witness demand recovery across its key end-use markets in third-quarter fiscal 2021. Solid demand in the semiconductor industry, recovery in the medical end-use market and improving conditions in the transportation market will drive bottom-line growth. However, prevailing bleak demand across the aerospace and defense end-use markets, as well as energy end market will likely play spoilsports. Apart from this, continued inventory-reduction initiatives and COVID-19 mitigation costs might erode margins. Nevertheless, the company's cost-reduction actions, divesture of the Amega West oil and gas business, and restructuring in additive business unit will aid significant cost savings. Furthermore, the company’s investments in emerging technologies like additive manufacturing and soft magnetics will stoke growth.”

Separately, Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $45.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 2.28. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $348.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 345.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 42,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,480,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,841,000 after buying an additional 370,045 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 48.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 9.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 304,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

