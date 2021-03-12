Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,281. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.74. Carrier Global has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,270,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.