Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,270,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,656,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

NYSE CARR opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

