Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Stephens

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its target price dropped by analysts at Stephens from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

NASDAQ TAST opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $377.15 million, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.61.

In other news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,738.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,258,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 411.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

